GBP/USD: Will the recovery sustain amid UK political woes?

DXY offered in Asia. The UK politics and PM May terror attack news weigh. The US ADP jobs data eyed. The GBP/USD pair extended its overnight declines in Asia and went on to hit a low just ahead of 1.34 handle before finding fresh bids on broad USD sell-off.
