GBP/ZAR Exchange Rate Retreats in Risk-On Trade. The Pound to South African Rand (GBP/ZAR) exchange rate dipped to a six-week low this week, as the prevailing risk-on tone, favour …
- GBP/ZAR FX Outlook: Pound-to-Rand Exchange Rate Dips As Risk-On Mood Prevails - February 14, 2021
- Outlook For Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Bullish GBP/USD Trend Sees “1.40 Level In Its Sights” - February 14, 2021
- US Dollar Index (DXY), GBP/JPY And NZD/JPY Technical Analysis Going Into President’s Day Weekend - February 13, 2021