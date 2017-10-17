The GBP/USD pair remained better bid in the Asian trades, as the bulls consolidated the American recovery in a bid to regain 1.32 handle ahead of the UK labour market report due later today at 0830 GMT. The spot is seen facing stiff resistance just shy of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: 1.3250 still a distant dream ahead of UK jobs? - October 17, 2017
- GBP/USD – Lloyds are seeing “more two-way price action”, bias is for lower - October 17, 2017
- Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: GBP down of BOE less hawkish stance. USD up, but not a lot - October 17, 2017