GBP/USD – 2Y US-UK spread remains elevated ahead of the BOE, focus on EUR/GBP

2-year US-UK bond yield differential remains elevated even though BOE is seen raising rates this week EUR/GBP sell-off could offer cap losses in GBP/USD GBP/USD trimmed losses on Friday, largely on the back of the Catalan-led sell-off in the EUR/GBP.
