GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3185, with a high of 1.3193 and a low of 1.3170 having opened at 1.3186 and closed NY at 1.3185. Sterling has been a rollercoaster since the double top highs of the business done on the 18th Oct last week. There are a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: a mixed outlook fundamentally, but technically negative below 20 DMA circa 1.3250 - October 22, 2017
- Pound Sterling Forecast: Weekly GBP Outlook Poor On UK GDP Forecasts - October 22, 2017
- GBP/USD analysis: Brexit developments and UK GDP take center stage - October 22, 2017