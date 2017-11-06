GBP/USD advances toward mid-1.31s on USD sell-off

DXY plummets to daily lows below the 94.70 handle. The GBP/USD pair extends recovery above 1.31 on USD weakness. A daily close above 100.DMA is likely to open the door for further gains. The GBP/USD pair gained traction in the NA session and reached its …
