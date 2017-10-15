GBP/USD analysis: it’s all about Brexit these days

Pound’s movements were all about Brexit headlines this past week, with some hope surging by the end of it keeping the currency afloat against a weakened greenback. The GBP/USD pair closed the week at 1.3284, trimming most of its previous’ week losses, as …
