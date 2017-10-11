GBP/USD: Break Higher Targets 1.3340/50

GBP/USD must now hold above what is now first support at 1.3160/70 to build a recovery and target strong resistance at 1.3260/70. Try shorts with stops above 1.3300. A break higher however targets 1.3340/50. First support at 1.3170/60 but below 1.3145 …
