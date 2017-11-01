GBP/USD Breaks Resistance Channel with Sturdy Bullish Momentum

The GBP/USD break above the resistance trend line (dotted red) of the channel and has built a larger correction at the larger support trend lines (blue). A break above the 61.8% Fibonacci level invalidates the bearish wave pattern and indicates that more …
