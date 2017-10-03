GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.3240, near 3-week lows

The pound fell across the board on Tuesday weakened by another round of UK data. The Construction PMI dropped below the 50 line for the first time in more than a year to 48.1 in September from 51.1. Yesterday, the Manufacturing PMI showed lower-than …
