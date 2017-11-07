The GBP/USD pair failed to sustain the recovery mode near 1.3160 levels, sending the rates back to test the 100-DMA support of 1.3141, as the US dollar continues to remain broadly underpinned. The spot is trying hard to regain the mid-point of 1.31 handle …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD corrects to 1.3140 amid notable USD demand - November 7, 2017
- The GBP/USD Is Building A Small Flag. A Break Below Or Above It Could Indicate A Small Breakout - November 7, 2017
- Trade Idea : GBP/USD – Hold short entered at 1.3175 - November 7, 2017