GBP/USD Daily Analysis – Thursday, October 19

GBP/USD is now in downtrend from 1.3337. Further decline would likely be seen and next target would be at 1.3121, below this level could take price to the major support trend line on the daily chart. Resistance is at the support-turned-resistance trend …
