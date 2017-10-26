GBP/USD Daily Analysis – Thursday, October 26

GBP/USD broke above a major resistance level at 1.3228, indicating that the pair is in short term uptrend from 1.3087. Further rise could be expected and next target would be at 1.3337. A breakout of this level could take price to 1.3400 – 1.3450 area.
