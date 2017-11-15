GBP/USD Daily Analysis – Wednesday, November 15

GBP/USD failed to break below 1.3027 support once again and stays in the trading range between 1.3027 and 1.3337. Sideways movement in the range can be expected to continue in a couple of days. Near term resistance is at 1.3229. A break of this level could …
