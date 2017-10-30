GBP/USD: Downside playing out on risk-off and lack of fresh drivers

Eyes on US-UK yield spread ahead of BOE. Next support seen near 1.3180 levels. Focus shifts to the US macro news. The GBP/USD pair stalled its two-day rebound in Asian trades, as the bears fought back control amid resurgent USD demand and risk-off market …
