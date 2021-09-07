GBP/USD is edging below the 1.3850 mark as the US dollar index finds a bid tone. Brexit continues to weigh on trade, as the UK extends Northern Ireland’s grace periods. The focus remains on the USD …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBPUSD eases back below 1.3850 as US dollar finds footing - September 7, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates recent losses inside a bullish pattern - September 6, 2021
- GBP/USD firmer in a risk-on environment, BoE Saunders eyed - September 6, 2021