USD makes recovery attempts in Asia, still better offered. Brexit uncertainty continues to weigh. Eyes on the UK industrial and manufacturing production data The GBP/USD pair extended its overnight retreat into Asia, as the bears fought back control amid …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Fade the rallies on Brexit jitters? UK data – key - November 9, 2017
- GBP/USD – Pound Inches Higher, Markets Eye British Mfg. Production - November 9, 2017
- GBP/USD – Still Aiming For 1.3000? - November 9, 2017