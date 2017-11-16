Retail sales data from the UK beat the market estimates. DXY moves sideways below 94 even after US House passes tax legislation. Leaked documents raise concerns over Brexit trade deal. Although the GBP/USD pair gained traction and rose above the 1.32 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.32 as Brexit uncertainty keeps GBP bulls in check - November 16, 2017
- GBP/USD analysis: struggling to regain 1.3200 - November 16, 2017
- GBP/USD – Pound Edges Up to 1.32 as UK Retail Sales Rebound - November 16, 2017