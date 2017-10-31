GBP/USD Forecast: Eyeing Descending Trend-channel Resistance, Focus On BoE Decision

The GBP/USD pair turned out to be one of the main beneficiaries of the overnight US Dollar retracement on Monday. The pair extended its recovery move from the 100-day SMA support, tested on Friday, and reclaimed the 1.3200 handle amid ongoing speculation …
