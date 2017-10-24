The GBP/USD pair continued gaining some positive traction through Asian session on Tuesday and built on Friday’s sharp rebound from 2-week lows. The recovery was further supported by a modest US Dollar retracement as investors turned anxious over the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: grinding higher on easing USD demand, bearish bias remains - October 24, 2017
- GBP/USD: struggles on gains through 1.32 the figure, technically bearish? - October 23, 2017
- GBP/USD: Threatening Further Upside On Corrective Recovery - October 23, 2017