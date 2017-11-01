When ECB decided to prolong its asset purchasing program by additional 9 months while cutting the volume of monthly purchases in half to €30 billion last week, the EUR/USD slumped 250 pips in just two days. Of course, the slump on Euro was not only the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Analysis: Rapidly climbs to 1.3280 - November 1, 2017
- GBP/USD stays above 1.3300 on PMI - November 1, 2017
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling provides great selling opportunity at $1.3340 - November 1, 2017