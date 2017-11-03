GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling to tread water around $1.3100

With two major market events of the month concentrated into first three days of November with massive foreign exchange market reactions to interest rate outlook from the Bank of England, the upcoming week is unlikely to see such an increased volatility.
