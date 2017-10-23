GBP/USD Forecast: upside seems limited, bearish below 1.3150

The GBP/USD pair built on Friday’s sharp rebound from 2-week lows, with bulls now looking to extend the up-move further beyond the 1.3200 handle. The British Pound was being supported by the UK PM Theresa May and the EU Commission’s agreement to speed up …
