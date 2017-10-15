The pound is up 22 pips and through 1.33 the figure, rallying in illiquid markets at the start of this week, where all eyes will be on the EU summit and also U CPI/jobs data. The weekend news tied to the pop in sterling is potentially linked to UK PM May’s …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD higher in early Asia on PM May’s ’emergency’ trip to Brussels - October 15, 2017
- GBP/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, October 15 - October 15, 2017
- Pound To Australian Dollar Outlook For The Next Five Days: Will Brexit Summit Trigger GBP Crash? - October 15, 2017