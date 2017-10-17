The GBP/USD decreased a little today, but looks undecided as the USDX is facing a tough resistance. Will be better to stay away right now because we don’t have any trading opportunity. Price is trading near crucial support and resistance level, so I hope …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Is The Rebound Completed? - October 17, 2017
- British Pound Rate Today: UK CPI Up Next, UK PM May Heads To Brussels To Save Brexit Deal And The GBP - October 17, 2017
- When are UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD? - October 17, 2017