GBP/USD – Lloyds are seeing “more two-way price action”, bias is for lower

We are seeing more two-way price action now that we are back in the midst of the 1.30-1.36 range. Our underlying bias is that the rebound from 1.30 is corrective for a move through 1.30 towards 1.28, potentially 1.25. Those lows should define the bottom of …
