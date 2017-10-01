GBP/USD has dropped 30 pips from the session high of 1.3402, but still remains stuck in the three-day trading range of 1.3450-1.3350. Pound appears to have been dragged lower from the common currency, which is feeling the heat of following the surprise …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD looks heavy, but range trade intact - October 1, 2017
- IMM Report: USD Shorts Widest Since Oct’ 12, GBP First Net Held Long Since Late’ 15 - October 1, 2017
- GBP/USD analysis: steeper decline expected below 1.3340 - October 1, 2017