The GBP/USD pair extends its early decline, as the dollar gains momentum across the board, following the release of ECB’s meeting minutes. The Pound plunged early London, undermined by political jitters in the UK after the Tories party conference, as PM …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: lower lows, nearing key support - October 5, 2017
- GBP/USD tumbles to fresh 3-week lows, farther below 1.32 mark - October 5, 2017
- GBP/USD Forecast: political uncertainty weighs on Pound - October 5, 2017