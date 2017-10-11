GBP/USD Options: Recovery likely to continue, eyes 1.34

The GBP/USD pair rose to a high of 1.3226, tracking the uptick in EUR/USD pair on the easing Catalan fears and broad based USD weakness on fears that Trump’s tax reform could be hitting a road block. The spot was well bid in the Asian session today and …
