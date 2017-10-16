The British pound is almost unchanged in the Monday session. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3279, down 0.01% since the Friday close. On the release front, there are no major events in the UK or the US. British Rightmove HPI …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD – Pound Quiet at Start of Week, British CPI Next - October 16, 2017
- GBP USD Exchange Rate Slumps as New York Manufacturing Activity Surges - October 16, 2017
- GBP USD Exchange Rate Climbs Amid Hopes of Brexit Developments - October 16, 2017