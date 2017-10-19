The British pound is showing slight losses in the Thursday session. In North American trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3175, down 0.22% on the day. On the release front, British retail sales declined 0.8%, well below the forecast of -0.1%. In the US …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD – Pound Shrugs Off Dismal UK Retail Sales - October 19, 2017
- Forex – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Down As Brexit Turmoil Gains Attention - October 19, 2017
- Revenant Saga now available for Switch - October 19, 2017