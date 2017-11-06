GBP/USD – retraced 50% of the BOE-led sell-off, risk reversals at 1-month high

GBP/USD has retraced 50 percent of the BOE-led drop from 1.3299-1.3039. Risk reversals rose to 1-month high on Monday, signals improving call bias. Having defended the support zone of 1.3030-1.30 levels post-BOE, the GBP/USD jumped to 1.3174 levels on …
