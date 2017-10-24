GBP/USD Still In A Bull Trend

GBP/USD just about still in a bull trend with first resistance at 1.3205/15. A break higher targets 1.3260/65. We should struggle here, but if we continue higher look for 1.3305/15. Minor support at 1.3145/40 but below here re-targets 1.3120/16 then 1.3092/90.
