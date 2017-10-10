Currently, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3201, down -0.01% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.3209 and low at 1.3200. GBP/USD opened Asia at 1.3143, while it was bid on a lower greenback. Then, the pound rallied to a high of 1.3203 on better than …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: stuck around ‘stop city’ and 1.32 the figure - October 10, 2017
- GBP/USD False Breakdown - October 10, 2017
- Intraday Charts Update: Short-Term Trends on GBP/USD and USD/CHF https://t.co/Y412ItTVA6 - October 10, 2017