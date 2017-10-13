GBP/USD stuck in range near 1.3280, awaits US data

The GBP/USD pair is seen extending its overnight consolidative mode into Europe, as the bulls take a breather from the recent upsurge, fuelled by renewed optimism over the Brexit deal. Amid broad based US dollar weakness and reports of the EU offering a …
