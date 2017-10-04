GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Is the Bullish Trend Ready to Resume?

– Cable continues to retrace a portion of the bullish move that showed in early-September. – Prices put in a near-50% digestion of the most recent bullish move, and price action remains above a key zone of longer-term support that runs from 1.3117-1.3187.
