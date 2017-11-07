GBP/USD testing the upside again, needs to break 1.3180

GBP/USD to suffer at the hands of further deadlock Brexit? GBP/USD struggles technically. GBP/USD is consolidating above the 1.3120 level where the 50 hourly SMA is located at 1.3118. There are no headlines for sterling today, but the BoE and Brexit …
