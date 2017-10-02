GBP/USD: UK Current Account

The British Pound fell significantly against the US Dollar on Friday morning, following the couple of the UK economic reports. The Sterling decreased against its American counterpart by 47 base points or 0.35% to the 1.3373 mark to fully deprive Thursday’s …
