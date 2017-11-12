GBP/USD: Vulnerable below 1.3100, UK politics back in play ahead of a Big week

Manages to hold above 1.3100, but for how long? Letter of no confidence in PM May weighs heavily. A bearish start to a Big week ahead. The GBP/USD pair reversed sharply from near one-week tops and witnessed a bearish 40-pips gap shortly after the Asian …
