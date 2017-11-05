GBP/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 5

GBP/USD is facing the support of the rising trend line on the daily chart. A clear break below the trend line support could take price to the next support level at 1.2774. Below this level will confirm that the bullish movement from 1.1946 (Oct 2016 low …
