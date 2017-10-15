GBP/USD failed in its attempt to break below the bullish trend line on the daily chart and rebounded from 1.3027, indicating that the pair remains in the uptrend from 1.1987. A further rise towards the bearish trend line on its weekly chart is possible …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, October 15 - October 15, 2017
- Pound To Australian Dollar Outlook For The Next Five Days: Will Brexit Summit Trigger GBP Crash? - October 15, 2017
- 5-Day Pound To Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Exchange Rate Losses Possible If UK Wage Squeeze Grows - October 15, 2017