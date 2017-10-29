GBP/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, October 29

GBP/USD is now facing the bullish support trend line from 1.2109 to 1.2774 on the daily chart. A clear break below the trend line support could take price to a key support level at 1.2774. Below this level will confirm that the upside movement from 1.1946 …
