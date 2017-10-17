GBP/USD – Will UK CPI lift Sterling?

GBP/USD fell to a low of 1.3225 on Monday after reports hit the wires that that unless the European Union concedes on some key issues, Brexit talks could collapse. The currency pair kept a low key in Asia, as it traded largely in the sideways manner below …
