GBP/USD rebounded from the 50-day moving average on Wednesday, although the uptick ran out of steam in Asia at a high of 1.3228. Currently, the spot is trading at 1.32 levels and the 50-day moving average is located at 1.3156. UK retail sales are due at 08 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD – Will UK retail sales help defend 50-day MA ahead of Brexit summit? - October 18, 2017
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Clinging to Longer-Term Support Zone - October 18, 2017
- GBP/USD 1.32 resistance to cap – Scotiabank - October 18, 2017