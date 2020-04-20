Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD starts the week with a push to $1700/oz level

EUR/USD has kicked off the week with moderate losses as European leaders remain divided over coronabonds, mutualizing the debt. Coronavirus figures are on the decline worldwide and US politicians are …
