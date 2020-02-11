EUR/USD has bounced from four-month lows below 1.09 as Fed Chair Powell prepared remarks stated that current policy is appropriate. The ECB’s Lagarde is has called on governments to do more. GBP/USD …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls are still at work in the 1572/74 resistance zone - February 11, 2020
- GBP/USD Rises As UK GDP Stagnates, Powell Up Next - February 11, 2020
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues To Try And Recover - February 11, 2020