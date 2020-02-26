Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls fighting back control amid looming coronavirus fears

EUR/USD closed 0.25% higher on Tue, having eked out gains in the previous 2 trading days. The pair has printed a 3D winning streak for the first time since the end of Dec. A weekly close above 1.0864 …
