Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD jumps 0.5%, breaching key descending trendline

Gold is currently trading near $1,940 per ounce – up 0.5% on the day. The metal has pierced the hourly chart descending trendline, indicating an end of the downtrend from the Sept. 1 high of $1,992.
