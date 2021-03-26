XAU/USD battles downbeat sentiment around $1,730. Gold drops to the fresh intraday low around $1,726, down 0.05% on a day, during early Friday. In doing so, t …
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prints rounding top, sellers eye $1,721 breakdown - March 25, 2021
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Recovers In Spite Of Lacklustre CBI Trades Index - March 25, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound to US Dollar Exchange Rate Rangebound as Markets Await Outcome of EU Vaccine Summit - March 25, 2021