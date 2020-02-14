Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD slips below 21-day SMA to register three-day losing streak

EUR/USD is trading near daily lows and at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from risk aversion.
